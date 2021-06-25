Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,615 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.59. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

