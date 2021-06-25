Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,510,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.49. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

