salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson Sells 2,987 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $724,048.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,888.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gavin Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Gavin Patterson sold 2,068 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $484,780.56.

NYSE:CRM opened at $243.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

