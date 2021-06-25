Saint Victor Diane De Buys 10,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RIG opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Transocean by 180.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at $7,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

