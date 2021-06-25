Sageworth Trust Co Sells 711 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 70,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,055,578. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

