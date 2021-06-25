Sageworth Trust Co Purchases New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. 1,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.47. The company has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.
SAP Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.