Sageworth Trust Co Purchases New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. 1,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.47. The company has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

