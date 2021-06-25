Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.