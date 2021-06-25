Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
