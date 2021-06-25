Sageworth Trust Co Invests $54,000 in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHR. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Phreesia by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Phreesia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,885. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,134 shares of company stock worth $2,914,738 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

