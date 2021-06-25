Sageworth Trust Co Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509,575. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

