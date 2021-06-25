Safehold Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safehold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Safehold stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.00. Safehold has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,933,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.