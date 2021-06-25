Russell Scott Klein Sells 6,513 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $423,410.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,470,657.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,109,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,811. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.52.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 137,371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

