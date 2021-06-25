Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 28,740 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $16,383,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $19,616,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of X opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $1,580,566. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.