Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

