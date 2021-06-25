Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

BBIO opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

