Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

HUYA opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

