Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 720.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 552,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $233.23 million, a PE ratio of -64.15 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

