RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NYSE RPM opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in RPM International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

