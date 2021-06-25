RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $87.93. Approximately 998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 559,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

