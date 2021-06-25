Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,158,617 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $70,745,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.20% of Southwest Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after buying an additional 1,001,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 918,040 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,790,000 after buying an additional 738,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. 307,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,116. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

