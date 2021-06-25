Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 8,640 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $219.81. 79,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

