Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 40,409 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,409 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.74% of Radian Group worth $32,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $684,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of RDN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

