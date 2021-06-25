Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,292,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $85,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 298.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 196,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

XEL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,675. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.