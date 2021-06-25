Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,392 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $30,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rexnord by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RXN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.43. 32,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,800. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

