Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,073,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,229 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $36,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.03. 10,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

