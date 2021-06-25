Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 9,070 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 439,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $115,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.29. 13,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,207. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $140.86 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.25.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

