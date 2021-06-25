Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.14. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

