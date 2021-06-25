Robert W. Baird Downgrades Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $54.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

SYKE opened at $53.48 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after purchasing an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,278,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

