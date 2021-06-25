Robert Charles Kramer Sells 9,563 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $135.73 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

