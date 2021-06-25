RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 595 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,088,000 after buying an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.50. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

