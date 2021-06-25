RMR Wealth Builders Invests $58,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $679.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 251.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $405.01 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $627.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

