RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 258.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

