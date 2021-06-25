RMR Wealth Builders Has $84,000 Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 204.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE stock opened at $203.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $166.33 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

