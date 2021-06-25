RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 256.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.