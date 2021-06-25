RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CIBC reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

