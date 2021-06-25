RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $435.00 M-.

Shares of RLX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 29,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.47. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLX. Citigroup began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

