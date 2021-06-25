Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NYSE RAD opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

RAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

