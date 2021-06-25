Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,330,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

