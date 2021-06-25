Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 44,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,217,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

RIGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $770.82 million, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.