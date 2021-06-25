RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 122.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $677.18 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $246.12 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $655.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.