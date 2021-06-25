Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 92,627 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $69.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.