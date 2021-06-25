Reviewing One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 27.67% 7.79% 2.88% Kite Realty Group Trust 3.17% 0.68% 0.31%

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.28 $27.41 million $1.90 15.13 Kite Realty Group Trust $266.64 million 6.91 -$16.22 million $1.29 16.91

One Liberty Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for One Liberty Properties and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.89%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.47%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. One Liberty Properties pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

