Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

RPAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

