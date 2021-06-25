ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $244.98

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $244.98 and last traded at $243.60, with a volume of 4098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $241.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

