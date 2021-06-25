Research Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 935,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

