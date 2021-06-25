Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL):

6/18/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/16/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/15/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$42.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$42.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

5/7/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/4/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

PPL opened at C$40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.13 billion and a PE ratio of -46.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$41.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

