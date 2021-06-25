Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 205,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $89,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,129,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,731,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,214,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $192.87 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

