Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $20,513.56 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $20,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $571,389.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

