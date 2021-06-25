Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.85 and last traded at $60.21. Approximately 47,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,291,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

