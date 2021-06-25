Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.85 and last traded at $60.21. Approximately 47,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,291,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.36.
A number of research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.
The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08.
In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
