Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 34,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 66,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

