Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO opened at €35.37 ($41.61) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €34.51. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

